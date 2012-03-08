© tamas ambrits / dreamstime.com Components | March 08, 2012
bubbles & beyond cooperates with Fraunhofer CNT
bubbles & beyond, a technology company focusing on customized intelligent fluids, and Fraunhofer CNT, Dresden, announced their collaboration to jointly develop novel cleaning solutions for the microelectronics industry.
During the two-year collaboration, bubbles & beyond and Fraunhofer Center Nanoelectronic Technologies will create novel decoating products for semiconductor applications with the goal to provide a more efficient, more cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to currently available surface treatments, which are primarily composed of aggressive chemicals.
The novel cleaning approach is based on bubbles & beyond’s proprietary phase fluid technology (intelligent fluids), which is already used successfully for other microelectronic applications. Fraunhofer CNT brings the necessary semiconductor expertise, the respective research know-how and comprehensive, highly precise measurement analysis to the project.
The collaboration focuses on the assessment and optimization of the efficacy of customized cleaning solutions. Moreover, semiconductor-specific criteria will be analyzed, e.g. critical materials, process stability and contamination risks. Based on the findings, it will be examined if the new technology is suitable for the removal of lithographic laquers. Subsequently, the assessment will be expanded to other process steps.
“Our collaboration with Fraunhofer Center Nanoelectronic Technologies is an important milestone for expanding our market presence in the microelectronics industry“, says Christian Roemlein, Managing Director of bubbles & beyond. “CNT has unique expertise in semiconductor applications and brings invaluable knowledge to our collaboration. The demand for efficient, fast, and eco-friendly surface treatments of semiconductors is very significant so that renowned corporations have expressed their interest already at this early stage of the collaboration.”
“Turning innovative ideas into practical technologies for microelectronic manufacturing is one of our main focuses,“ adds Matthias Rudolph, Project Manager at Fraunhofer CNT. „Its unique phase fluid platform and cleaning know-how makes bubbles&beyond the perfect partner for the development of more effective and eco-friendly cleaning processes for the semiconductor industry. We are happy to work with this highly motivated company and expect innovative solutions for various challenges.”
