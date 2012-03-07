32-bit ARM processor in a mixed signal PMIC

Dialog Semiconductor plc has licensed the ARM Cortex-M0 processor for use in future generations of its power management ICs (PMICs).

Jalal Bagherli, CEO at Dialog said: “By embedding an efficient 32-bit processor core into a PMIC we push the boundaries of system power design and bring sophisticated digital control to the world of smartphone design.”



Tudor Brown, President of ARM said: “Through partnering with Dialog we have opened a brand new application area for ARM processors in a smartphone or tablet design. Dialog is at the forefront of highly integrated power management systems. I am convinced that the availability of sophisticated ARM processor-based PMICs will make a real impact on the user experience delivered by next generation devices.”