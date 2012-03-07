Components | March 07, 2012
Micron with first 2.5-inch PCIe Enterprise SSD
Micron Technology has developed a 2.5-inch enterprise solid-state drive (SSD) based on a PCIe interface.
The solution combines a high-performance PCIe interface with a hot-swappable 2.5-inch form factor that creates new options for enterprise server performance scalability and serviceability.
Because the 2.5-inch form factor allows PCIe SSDs to be integrated into the front end of the server (like traditional data storage drives), customers can easily service the drive or scale performance — without ever powering down the server.
The new solution has been selected as a key storage device in Dell's PowerEdge 12th generation servers. These servers use innovative, front-accessible backplane designs that accommodate 2.5-inch SATA, SAS, and PCIe devices, allowing the customer to choose the appropriate combination of data storage and caching devices to optimize performance and storage to suit their needs. Customers can easily configure their solutions by hot-swapping PCIe devices without powering down the server — a requirement with existing PCIe card solutions.
"We're pleased with the results of our strategic collaboration with Micron to co-develop this innovative new form factor for our Express Flash solutions," said Brian Payne, Executive Director of Server Solutions at Dell. "Their knowledge in Flash design and SSD technology helped Dell create scalable high performance servers to handle demanding workloads and latency sensitive applications."
"The 2.5-inch PCIe SSD is a great example of how the Micron team has leveraged our NAND expertise and IP — the fundamental building blocks of SSDs — to develop high-performance, high-reliability enterprise storage solutions," said Glen Hawk, Micron Vice President of NAND Solutions. "Being selected as a key partner to Dell illustrates an important success in our ongoing strategy to transform leading-edge NAND technology into value-add enterprise solutions."
Micron is currently in production with the P320h HHHL card and is sampling the 2.5-inch PCIe solution to interested customers.
