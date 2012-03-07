© yuri arcurs / dreamstime.com

FlipChip & Nanium sign agreements

FlipChip International and Nanium sign License, Sales and Marketing agreements for 300mm Wafer Level Packaging Services. As part of this alliance, Nanium will be licensing the FCI Spheron Plated Cu Redistribution technology.

Bob Forcier, FCI President and CEO said, “This outstanding strategic partnership confirms the strong relationship between two internationally recognized semiconductor providers and also validates the global strategic importance of Wafer Level Packaging and flip chip bumping for next generation products, including 3G and 4G Smart phones and tablets. This alliance will also provide the market with the most complete global bumping and Wafer Level Packaging service in the industry."



Armando Tavares, Nanium President of Executive Board, said, “We are very pleased with this opportunity to partner with FCI in this exciting technology. Wafer Level Packaging (WLP) is growing rapidly driven by smartphones, tablets and other high performance, space constrained applications. Nanium is already a leader in 300mm FO-WLP eWLB packaging. With this addition of FCI based FI-WLP WLCSP and wafer bumping technologies, Nanium extends its portfolio to cover all major technologies in this growing market. Together, FCI and Nanium offer a complete WLP service portfolio covering 150, 200 and 300mm wafer sizes.”