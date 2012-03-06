StarChip opens new office in Shanghai, China

StarChip is opening a new office in Shanghai China. The first part of a multi-phase plan to expand its operation and sales to China.

“Expanding our operation to have engineers based in Shanghai is the logical first step to sustain the growing activity with our manufacturing partners in China” , said Christian Dupuy, COO of StarChip.



“We are proud to have Mr. Keanwai Chan as Chief Representative of the Office. Mr. Chan has a successful track record of customer interface activities for several well-known Chinese Wafer Fabs. "He will be in charge of managing both product engineering and quality control locally. StarChip will be able then to provide a clear structure and continuous quality of our products and services throughout the whole supply chain.”