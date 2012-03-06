Components | March 06, 2012
Martin Lund to Cadence
Cadence appoints Martin Lund to lead SoC Realization Business
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has appointed Martin Lund to the position of senior vice president of research and development for the SoC Realization Group, a business which provides differentiated standards-based design intellectual property (IP) and services to the electronics industry.
Lund's primary focus is to expand the Cadence design IP portfolio, enabling customers to realize their System-on-Chip (SoC) products faster, cheaper and with higher quality. He joins Cadence from Broadcom, where he served for twelve years, most recently as senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom's Network Switching Business. Lund succeeds Sanjay Srivastava, who moves into a new role as strategy advisor to Cadence CEO Lip-Bu Tan.
"SoC Realization is a strategic growth area for Cadence," said Lip-Bu Tan, president and CEO. "While at Broadcom, Martin Lund grew the company to become the global leader in Ethernet switch SoCs for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB markets, and successfully drove several strategic acquisitions. His extensive operational experience equips him well to scale our SoC Realization business."
"Cadence is in an excellent position to deliver differentiated IP for memory, storage and connectivity," said Martin Lund. "Customers are looking to Cadence to be their trusted partner in delivering these IP reliably and with high quality. This is an exciting time to join Cadence and I am looking forward to helping accelerate the company's success."
Lip-Bu Tan continued, "I want to thank Sanjay Srivastava for successfully guiding our IP strategy following the acquisition and integration of Denali. I look forward to working with him in his new role."
Prior to Broadcom, Lund held various marketing and senior engineering management positions in the Network Systems Division of Intel Corporation and at Case Technology, a European networking equipment manufacturer acquired by Intel in 1997. Lund is an inventor on 26 issued and pending US patents. He holds a technical degree from Frederiksberg Technical College and Risø National Laboratory at the Technical University of Denmark.
Lund's primary focus is to expand the Cadence design IP portfolio, enabling customers to realize their System-on-Chip (SoC) products faster, cheaper and with higher quality. He joins Cadence from Broadcom, where he served for twelve years, most recently as senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom's Network Switching Business. Lund succeeds Sanjay Srivastava, who moves into a new role as strategy advisor to Cadence CEO Lip-Bu Tan.
"SoC Realization is a strategic growth area for Cadence," said Lip-Bu Tan, president and CEO. "While at Broadcom, Martin Lund grew the company to become the global leader in Ethernet switch SoCs for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB markets, and successfully drove several strategic acquisitions. His extensive operational experience equips him well to scale our SoC Realization business."
"Cadence is in an excellent position to deliver differentiated IP for memory, storage and connectivity," said Martin Lund. "Customers are looking to Cadence to be their trusted partner in delivering these IP reliably and with high quality. This is an exciting time to join Cadence and I am looking forward to helping accelerate the company's success."
Lip-Bu Tan continued, "I want to thank Sanjay Srivastava for successfully guiding our IP strategy following the acquisition and integration of Denali. I look forward to working with him in his new role."
Prior to Broadcom, Lund held various marketing and senior engineering management positions in the Network Systems Division of Intel Corporation and at Case Technology, a European networking equipment manufacturer acquired by Intel in 1997. Lund is an inventor on 26 issued and pending US patents. He holds a technical degree from Frederiksberg Technical College and Risø National Laboratory at the Technical University of Denmark.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments