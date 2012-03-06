First Kintex-7 FPGA released to production

Xilinx, Inc. announced a limited production release of the industry’s first 28nm FPGAs.

“We are extremely pleased with the customer acceptance of the entire 7 series FPGA portfolio,” said Xilinx President & Chief Executive Officer Moshe Gavrielov. “Moving into the production phase of our rollout is paramount in our ability to serve the demand created by that outstanding acceptance. This limited production milestone is not only great for the Kintex-7 family but accelerates the pace of the remaining members of our 7 series FPGA portfolio.”



The Kintex-7 325T FPGA that is now in limited production was specifically developed to meet the application need for major customers in the communications market. By focusing on key applications, Xilinx was able to accelerate the production of the Kintex-7 325T FPGA and enable lead customers to get into production with their critical programs. The Kintex-7 325T FPGA has passed all of Xilinx’s standard verification, quality and reliability requirements required to meet production release criteria.