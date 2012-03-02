ClariPhy licenses Tensilica technology

ClariPhy Communications, Inc. has licensed Tensilica's Xtensa dataplane processor unit (DPU) for a deeply embedded control application.

"We benchmarked other CPU and controller cores and selected Tensilica's Xtensa DPU because it offered us a unique combination of a robust standard architecture with a rich third party ecosystem, plus the ability to configure and extend the core to meet our exact applications need," stated Reza Norouzian, vice president of sales and business development at ClariPhy. "With Tensilica, we are able to leverage the reuse advantages while still reaping the benefits of differentiation arising from customization of the core."



"ClariPhy is aggressively pushing both high-performance and high-integration in optical networking infrastructure applications," stated Steve Roddy, Tensilica's vice president of marketing and business development. "As they strive for maximum performance at the lowest possible power, our automated processor core customization technology will help them reach their design goals."