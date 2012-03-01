NXP and S&C Electric Company join forces

NXP Semiconductors N.V. and S&C Electric Company announce a program to develop and incorporate advanced integrated circuits that will provide enhanced security for products used in smart grid applications.

"As a pioneer in electric distribution automation, by working with NXP, S&C is taking an important step to advance the industry's communications and control systems to protect against possible tampering and provide enhanced assurance for the protection of authentication tokens in field equipment," says Rohit Khera, cyber security architect, S&C Electric Company. "The NXP A-series based Device ID platform is a proven technology that offers significant advantages to ensure smart grid solutions are secure."