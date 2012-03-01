Laird and Nextreme sign partnership

Laird Technologies and Nextreme Thermal Solutions sign world-wide strategic distribution and design partnership.

With this alliance, Laird Technologies will be the exclusive global reseller for Nextreme thermal management and power generation products.



"Nextreme gives Laird Technologies the ability to address new cooling applications that were previously limited in terms of footprint, height, response time and heat flux density," said Michael Sutsko, President of Laird Performance Materials. "In addition, Nextreme has the technology, experience and market knowledge that gives us quick access to the fast-emerging energy harvesting market."



“Laird Technologies has mature, relevant strategic relationships with companies all over the world and is well-positioned in Nextreme's target markets,” said John Goehrke, CEO of Nextreme. “Laird Technologies' extensive sales and support network will allow Nextreme to access a world-wide customer base for its products and services."