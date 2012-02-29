M+W Group wins contract from Infineon

M+W Group wins major contract for the new Infineon semiconductor plant in Malaysia

The global engineering and construction company M+W Group has received a major contract from Infineon Technologies for a new semiconductor plant in Kulim/Malaysia. The turnkey project includes the design and construction not only of the multi-storey production facility but also of the central utilities building, a gas farm and other buildings. The gross floor area of the facility is some 100,000 square meters, which is the equivalent to an area of 15 football pitches.



"We are delighted that Infineon Technologies has once again chosen M+W Group as their preferred general contractor, this time for the Fab expansion project in Malaysia. This is a great example of customer satisfaction and our long term partnership approach with key customers," said M+W Group CEO Jürgen Wild. The Stuttgart-based engineering and construction company already built the first semiconductor plant in Kulim in Malaysia for Infineon alongside the Infineon plant in Dresden, Germany.



The new plant is being set up right beside the existing Infineon factory. It will enable Infineon to further expand its production capacities for the so-called power semiconductors, specially designed for the energy-efficient control of high, electric currents. They are used for instance to drive electric motors in cars, highspeed trains and other industrial environments.