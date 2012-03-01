Mindspeed and KT collaborate

Mindspeed and KT collaborate for LTE Small Cell Solutions.

Korea Telecom (KT) has selected Mindspeed’s Transcede SoC baseband processors for its long-term evolution (LTE) small cell development. The collaboration will combine Mindspeed’s carrier-grade Transcede SoC baseband processor solutions with KT's development expertise to support the carrier’s migration to dual mode (LTE and 3G) small cell base stations.



“Deploying carrier grade LTE small cell solutions with industry leading performance is a key requirement for the KT LTE network roll out plan, and the Mindspeed-based platform and roadmap delivers this,” said Ann Chang-Yong, vice president at KT. “Mindspeed’s dual mode T22xx /T33xx SoC baseband processor products deliver multi-standard operation with carrier-grade performance, and are the ideal solution for powering our small cell family of products.”



“Mindspeed is delighted that our Transcede platform has been chosen by KT for their next-generation femtocell development project," said Dr. Naser Adas, vice president and general manager, wireless and customer premises equipment (CPE), at Mindspeed. “We have been impressed by KT’s expertise and experience in LTE Cloud-RAN small cell technology and look forward to supporting their new product development efforts."