Qualcomm announces Snapdragon S4 'Pro' processor

Qualcomm Incorporated will offer a Pro version of the Snapdragon S4 MSM8960 processor.

The S4 Pro processor features the Adreno 320 GPU, support for higher resolution displays, as well as hardware and software compatibility with the S4 class.



“As a result of strong customer demand for Snapdragon S4 processors, we’ve added a new Pro version of MSM8960 to continue delivering the highest performing mobile processors in the industry,” said Cristiano Amon, senior vice president of product management, Qualcomm. “By delivering the S4 Pro processor in 2012, we are fulfilling our promise that Snapdragon processors will remain the industry’s barometer for excellence in mobile computing while helping our customers bring the most innovative smartphones and tablets to market.”



The S4 Pro version of MSM8960 is optimised for the most advanced operating systems, including the highly anticipated Windows 8 system.



“Snapdragon S4 and S4 Pro are designed to enable tablets and notebook devices to deliver the high performance, flexibility, global 3G/4G connectivity and energy efficiency consumers are increasingly demanding,” said Luis Pineda, senior vice president of computing and consumer products, Qualcomm. “We are excited about the Snapdragon S4 Pro processors’ potential for consumers and about the upcoming Windows 8 platform.”



The S4 Pro processors are expected to come to market in the second half of 2012. Currently, there are more than 340 Snapdragon-based devices commercially available and more than 400 in development.