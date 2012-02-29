TI signs MOU

UniPixel will collaborate with Texas Instruments to develop touch screen solutions.

The MOU signed between the two companies regards the integration of TI's touch controllers with UniPixel's UniBoss printed touch sensors and outlines the terms of a potential definitive agreement involving marketing and sales efforts.



"While this relationship is initially aimed at ensuring that UniBoss touch sensor films are fully operational with TI's touch screen controller chip family, we believe the ultimate value of this working relationship is in the potential to yield integrated touch solutions that are superior to what each company could accomplish independently," said UniPixel CEO Reed Killion.