NovaThor U8500 powers Samsung Galaxy S Advance

ST-Ericsson NovaThor U8500 powers new Samsung Galaxy S Advance.

"The U8500 platform's high level of integration enables handset manufacturers to produce small, slim yet powerful smartphones - like the Samsung Galaxy S Advance," said Marc Cetto, senior vice president of smartphone and tablet solutions for ST-Ericsson. "Samsung is known for their powerful smartphones, strong design aesthetics, and solid user experiences and we could not be more pleased that they selected ST-Ericsson as a partner."



The NovaThor U8500 smartphone platform offers dual core technology in a low-power but high-performance solution and integrates a state of the art HSPA+ modem and application processor featuring dual-core ARM Cortex-A9. Using the U8500, the Samsung Galaxy S Advance smartphone features 1GHz processor speed, HSPA 14.4 connectivity, a 5-megapixel camera and a 4.0-inch Super AMOLED display.