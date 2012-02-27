NXP and FeliCa Networks team-up

NXP Semiconductors N.V. and FeliCa Networks, Inc. to collaborate on interoperability between NXP's family of NFC radio controller solutions and the Japan infrastructure compliant with FeliCa (NFC-F).

NXP and FeliCa Networks plan to collaborate in expanding the functionality of NXP's global leading NFC radio controller with the integration of FeliCa Networks' technology, which will enable interoperability with the FeliCa™ (NFC-F) compliant reader infrastructure and with Osaifu-Keitai® phones in Japan. This NXP unique solution can support application services around the world; the first NFC radio controller will be available in 2013.



"Ever since NXP co-invented NFC in 2002, we have worked to develop the Mobile Transactions ecosystem and make NFC available globally. As leading OEMs require global interoperability to pursue global markets, our co-operation with FeliCa Networks creates interoperability in wireless communication protocol layer across all deployed infrastructure, including FeliCa ecosystem as well as countless services and infrastructures based on globally widespread MIFARE technology", noted Jeff Miles, vice president, mobile transactions at NXP Semiconductors.



Hirotaka Sugiyama, president, FeliCa Networks, commented, "Working with NXP is essential for realizing fully worldwide NFC-enabled phones. We are proud to ease the development of completely global NFC-enabled mobile devices for manufacturers and a higher level of convenience for consumers, not only in Japan but also around the world, by this collaboration with NXP. We intend to go on offering full NFC solutions based on our knowledge and business experience of mobile contactless for eight years."