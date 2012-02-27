ST-Ericsson NovaThor U8500 powers new tablet from Ontim

The Ontim WP8500 is first commercially available Android tablet based on NovaThor U8500 platform.

"Ontim has selected the NovaThor U8500 to power their newest Android-based tablet," said Marc Cetto, senior vice president of smartphone and tablet solutions for ST-Ericsson. "ST-Ericsson's U8500 platform integrates a state of the art HSPA+ modem and application processor featuring dual-core ARM® Cortex(TM) A9. As a result, the U8500 can easily power the Ontim tablet five-megapixel built-in camera and high-definition digital camcorder as well as enable a full web-browsing experience."



"The new Ontim WP8500 tablet is the first seven-inch handheld tablet delivering an outstanding user experience and performance thanks to the NovaThor U8500," said Bob Huo, CEO of Ontim. "We were able to bring this tablet to market quickly by working closely with ST-Ericsson engineering and the maturity of the solution."



In addition to the U8500, the Ontim WP8500 tablet also leverages the ST-Ericsson CG2900 and CW1100 connectivity solutions.



The seven-inch Ontim WP8500 will launch with Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich). The Ontim WP8500 tablet is expected to be available in March.