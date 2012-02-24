LSI adds ARM technology

LSI Corporation has announced a significant enhancement of its Axxia platform for next-generation wireless infrastructure.

LSI will bring ARM processors to mobile networks. The new wireless platform will be the first to combine the latest cores from ARM with hardware accelerators.



"Consumers worldwide have an insatiable appetite for mobile broadband services. Operators need intelligent solutions to deliver exponentially growing traffic without exponentially growing their costs and power consumption," said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Networking Components Division, LSI. "With solutions ranging from dual core to 16 or more cores, the Axxia wireless platform delivers the intelligence and performance to accelerate mobile networks from small cells to macro base stations."



The Axxia platform combines the programmable flexibility of general-purpose processors with the deterministic performance of special-purpose accelerators from LSI.