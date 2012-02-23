NEC and Transatel in strategic alliance

NEC Corp. and Transatel entered a strategic alliance agreement to "explore end-to-end M2M service opportunities for businesses in Europe".

"NEC and Transatel customers reach across a broad range of business verticals that can expand business through the use of M2M services in areas that include the construction, industrial, automotive and consumer electronics fields. This agreement will enable NEC to provide its customers with immediate access to M2M services throughout Europe," said Mr. Shigeru Okuya, Vice President and Senior General Manager, NEC Corporation. "Our partnership with Transatel is a great opportunity to mutually extend our focus on M2M business capabilities for international enterprises, including Japanese businesses in the manufacturing industry."



Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Jacques Bonifay, CEO of Transatel said, "NEC is a strong market leader and has successfully deployed M2M services across the globe by capitalizing on their expertise providing end-to-end services and applications to internationally minded enterprises. We are proud of NEC's recognition of Transatel's technological expertise with MVNO and M2M business as well as our European footprint. This partnership will enhance NEC's M2M services and enable it to deliver innovative end-to-end services and applications to businesses."