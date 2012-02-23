Broadcom powers Humax

Broadcom powers Humax's first 40nm high definition satellite set-top boxes.

Humax, a set-top box manufacturer, is now deploying HD satellite set-top boxes, based on Broadcom technology, to emerging countries, proliferating low cost and interactive HDTV throughout the world.



Dr. Dae Gyu Byun, CEO, Humax: "Leveraging our extensive experience in set-top box development and Broadcom's robust 40nm design, we achieved very quick time-to-market to deploy the industry's first set-top boxes designed in 40nm, opening the way to exciting HDTV experiences throughout the world."



Nicholas Dunn, VP of Marketing, Satellite Set-Top Box, Broadcom: "As the momentum to deploy HDTV intensifies throughout the world, we are pleased to continue our partnership with Humax, fueling low cost and interactive TV to emerging countries. This is a significant milestone in the accelerated development and quick deployment of high performance 40nm set-top boxes worldwide."