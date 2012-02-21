100 Million eWLB Components from Nanium

Nanium reaches milestone with more than 100 million eWLB components shipped.

Nanium is a supplier of FO-WLP (Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging) manufactured using eWLB (embedded Wafer Level Ball Grid Array) technology. Volume production, fully running on 300mm reconstituted wafers, started by the end of 2010 and, after ramp up, is running at full speed with assembly yields typical of a mature volume assembly technology.



Mainly used in wireless communication applications, Nanium shipped last week its 100 millionth eWLB. The eWLB technology is on the way to enter various other applications like MEMS for the consumer market, stacked die DRAM multichip packages (MCP) for high capacity memory applications, mixed signal RF ASIC with high power dissipation, heterogeneous integration within System-in-Package (SiP) and others.



Naniums’ development team is working on the implementation of a comprehensive technology roadmap for FO-WLP. Besides preparing new wireless communication products for a number of different customers, its main target is to widen the application fields of the technology and introduce eWLB into new markets. Several new products are already in development and will enter production from the second half of the year onwards.