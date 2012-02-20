Huawei awards business to Qualcomm, Broadcom & Avago

Huawei will award Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) contracts totaling USD 6 billion to Qualcomm, Broadcom and Avago.

Huawei poised to sustain tens of thousands of job opportunities for U.S. businesses





“This procurement agreement reaffirms Huawei’s determination to deliver on its promise to be a local economy contributor, and is a demonstration of confidence in the long-term relationships we have cultivated with our local high-tech partners.” said Ms. Chen Lifang, Senior Corporate Vice President of Huawei, “The U.S. holds the leading position in the ICT industry, and when coupled with Huawei’s long-term dedication to innovation in the U.S. market, the result is a strategic collaboration to develop a more diversified, balanced and healthier global ICT ecosystem.”



Since establishing its U.S. operations in 2001, Huawei has partnered with 280 U.S. technology providers, with total procurement contracts exceeding USD 30 billion. These contracts have covered software, components, chipsets, and services, and its 2011 procurement in this critical region saw an 8% increase year-over-year.



“Huawei is recognized as a driving force in the ICT industry and we are pleased to expand our collaboration with them," said Bryan Ingram, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless Semiconductor Division of Avago Technologies. "Avago has methodically built up our wireless portfolio of power amplifiers, filters and RF front-end modules to support mobile phone applications and cellular infrastructure equipment, and this serves as an excellent validation of the leading performance and value our technology brings to customers.”



“Huawei is an important global customer and is a growing leader in the wireless industry. Qualcomm is pleased to be working with Huawei, supplying our leading family of Snapdragon processors and multimode broadband modem products, and we look forward to Huawei's continued success. ” said Cristiano Amon, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm.