Components | February 20, 2012
ST-Ericsson appoints Chief Operating Officer
ST-Ericsson, a joint-venture of STMicroelectronics and Ericsson, announced the appointment of Carlo Ferro as chief operating officer of the Company, reporting to president and CEO Didier Lamouche.
Carlo Ferro, who has been chief financial officer of STMicroelectronics since 2003, has served on the board of ST-Ericsson and has been chairman of its audit committee since the inception of the company. Carlo Ferro brings twenty years of semiconductor industry experience, having been associated with STMicroelectronics in various key roles since 1992.
"I am extremely happy of having Carlo join me in such a fundamental role, when establishing ST-Ericsson's new leadership team" said Didier Lamouche, President and CEO of ST-Ericsson. "Carlo is one of the most efficient executives I have met in my career when it comes to getting things done: he has an outstanding track record and skills in hard-driving complex transformation projects that go beyond finance. His deep understanding of ST-Ericsson and his strong dedication to our company since its inception will provide a jump start towards our goal of securing a strong roadmap to profitability based on enhancing execution, delivering in volume our leading products and lowering our break-even point."
Ferro's appointment will be effective immediately.
