Components | February 17, 2012
Industry veteran named to AMD leadership role
AMD appoints John Byrne as Senior Vice President and General Manager Global Accounts
Industry veteran John Byrne has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Accounts by AMD. In this newly created position, Byrne will be responsible for ensuring AMD’s worldwide sales organization effectively addresses customer needs by exceeding the expectations of AMD's largest multinational partners. He will report to AMD President and Chief Executive Officer, Rory Read, in his capacity as Acting Chief Sales Officer.
“In this critical new role, John will be responsible for driving account management for our key global customers, reinforcing AMD’s position as a trusted supplier,” said Read. “John has consistently demonstrated an ability to help customers win in the marketplace and understands that when our customers win, AMD wins. In his new position, John will have greater responsibility and ability to drive this understanding across our entire sales force by building deeper relationships with our multinational partners and ensuring we deliver on our commitments.”
Byrne has been with AMD since 2007, and was most recently responsible for managing AMD’s America’s sales and marketing organization. Under his leadership, AMD achieved significant growth in the North America channel and consumer businesses and strengthened business in key Latin American emerging markets.
Prior to that, he was Corporate Vice President for AMD’s Worldwide Channel Sales business, responsible for growing share, building relationships with key customer and influencers for global channel, Regional OEM and Small and Medium business partners. He has more than 24 years of experience in the high-tech industry, including leadership roles in technology sales and marketing.
