Components | February 17, 2012
Elmos with new sales record in 2011
Elmos Semiconductor AG achieved a new record for sales in the past fiscal year 2011 according to preliminary and unaudited financial results. Profitability in relation to growth in sales even showed a disproportionately high increase.
Sales increased to 194.3 million Euro, equivalent to a growth of 8.8%, adjusted by the sale of the packaging business as of the end of 2010 (adjusted sales 2010: 178.6 million Euro). Without consideration of this divestiture, sales climbed 5.2% (2010: 184.7 million Euro). The gross profit gained 7.0% to reach 89.6 million Euro (2010: 83.8 million Euro). The gross margin thus amounted to 46.1% (2010: 45.3%).
The EBIT also showed a disproportionately high increase in relation to sales, coming to 26.6 million Euro (2010: 23.1 million Euro). This result corresponds to an EBIT margin of 13.7% (2010: 12.5%). The group’s net income climbed 6.6% to reach 18.9 million Euro (2010: 17.8 million Euro). Basic earnings per share (EPS) were 0.98 Euro, compared to 0.92 Euro the previous year.
“Elmos is very satisfied with sales and results of the year 2011. We have met our targets. Especially the progress made in Asia gives us confidence,” says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG.
Because of this positive development, Supervisory Board and Management Board intend to propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2012 to pay a dividend of 0.25 Euro per share. This equals a dividend increase of 25% per share.
Due to the rather slow start of the new fiscal year, Elmos is expecting 2012 sales to reach the 2011 level. The increased commitment to sales and development, particularly in Asia, is being continued. This will affect profitability in 2012 in comparison to 2011.
The EBIT also showed a disproportionately high increase in relation to sales, coming to 26.6 million Euro (2010: 23.1 million Euro). This result corresponds to an EBIT margin of 13.7% (2010: 12.5%). The group’s net income climbed 6.6% to reach 18.9 million Euro (2010: 17.8 million Euro). Basic earnings per share (EPS) were 0.98 Euro, compared to 0.92 Euro the previous year.
“Elmos is very satisfied with sales and results of the year 2011. We have met our targets. Especially the progress made in Asia gives us confidence,” says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG.
Because of this positive development, Supervisory Board and Management Board intend to propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2012 to pay a dividend of 0.25 Euro per share. This equals a dividend increase of 25% per share.
Due to the rather slow start of the new fiscal year, Elmos is expecting 2012 sales to reach the 2011 level. The increased commitment to sales and development, particularly in Asia, is being continued. This will affect profitability in 2012 in comparison to 2011.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments