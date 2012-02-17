Elmos with new sales record in 2011

Elmos Semiconductor AG achieved a new record for sales in the past fiscal year 2011 according to preliminary and unaudited financial results. Profitability in relation to growth in sales even showed a disproportionately high increase.

Sales increased to 194.3 million Euro, equivalent to a growth of 8.8%, adjusted by the sale of the packaging business as of the end of 2010 (adjusted sales 2010: 178.6 million Euro). Without consideration of this divestiture, sales climbed 5.2% (2010: 184.7 million Euro). The gross profit gained 7.0% to reach 89.6 million Euro (2010: 83.8 million Euro). The gross margin thus amounted to 46.1% (2010: 45.3%).



The EBIT also showed a disproportionately high increase in relation to sales, coming to 26.6 million Euro (2010: 23.1 million Euro). This result corresponds to an EBIT margin of 13.7% (2010: 12.5%). The group’s net income climbed 6.6% to reach 18.9 million Euro (2010: 17.8 million Euro). Basic earnings per share (EPS) were 0.98 Euro, compared to 0.92 Euro the previous year.



“Elmos is very satisfied with sales and results of the year 2011. We have met our targets. Especially the progress made in Asia gives us confidence,” says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG.



Because of this positive development, Supervisory Board and Management Board intend to propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2012 to pay a dividend of 0.25 Euro per share. This equals a dividend increase of 25% per share.



Due to the rather slow start of the new fiscal year, Elmos is expecting 2012 sales to reach the 2011 level. The increased commitment to sales and development, particularly in Asia, is being continued. This will affect profitability in 2012 in comparison to 2011.