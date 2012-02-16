Components | February 16, 2012
Johnson Controls wins Army contract
Johnson Controls wins USD 34 million contract for energy efficiency projects at U.S. Army’s Fort Buchanan.
Johnson Controls and the U.S. Army announced a federal contract for energy efficiency improvements at Fort Buchanan and U.S. Army Reserve Centers in Puerto Rico. The project will save $61 million in energy and operational costs over the next 16 years and create at least 100 local jobs.
The $34.3 million Energy Saving Performance Contract executed through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., will provide the post with renewable energy sources, updated lighting and other innovative systems.
The project will enhance all aspects of energy use at the post, including solar power generation, solar thermal applications, wind power generation, new indoor and exterior LED lighting, a building automation and control system to manage energy at 87 buildings and other energy efficiency improvements. Under this financial partnership, the savings generated from the improvements will fund the cost of the project.
Johnson Controls is guaranteeing the estimated $61 million in savings and will reimburse Fort Buchanan for any savings not realized. The energy efficiency improvements at Fort Buchanan are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to planting more than 1,600 acres of pine forests each year.
The project will help the Army to reach its strategic energy security goals by reducing energy consumption, increasing energy efficiency, adding sources of renewable/alternative energy, assuring access to sufficient energy supplies and reducing adverse environmental impacts.
“Fort Buchanan and the U.S. Army have truly stepped up to the energy challenge with this innovative process to create more efficient facilities, while supporting the Army’s energy security goals,” said Steven Spanbauer, director, federal sales and engineering, Johnson Controls Building Efficiency.
Johnson Controls also recently announced a nearly $16 million contract with the Army’s Fort Bliss for a solar photovoltaic system and energy efficiency improvements expected to save the post – spread across West Texas and New Mexico – $39 million in energy costs over the next 24 years.
