Elpida sees ‘Uncertainty’ about survival

With deadlines for debt repayment looming in April, Japanese DRAM manufacturer Elpida Memory sees 'uncertainty' over remaining in business.

Elpida has amended its latest fiscal report, it said in a statement. In it, the company outlines that it hasn’t been able to reach a deal with the trade ministry, the Development Bank of Japan and its main lenders. This means that Elpida’s ability to repay JPY 92 bilion in bonds and loans is jeopardised.