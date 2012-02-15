© Nvidia Components | February 15, 2012
Nvidia joins forces with HP
HP has released its Z1 Workstation -- which combines an all-in-one workstation with the high performance graphics and computing processing capabilities of Nvidia Quadro professional graphics.
Foundational to the HP Z1 is the introduction of a new custom line of Nvidia Quadro GPUs. Developed through a multi-year collaboration between HP and Nvidia, these GPUs utilize less power, generate less heat and require less cooling. The Nvidia Quadro 500M, Quadro 1000M, Quadro 3000M, and Quadro 4000M GPUs are designed especially for all-in-one workstations.
"HP and Nvidia have joined to rescue the workstation from its tower," said Jeff Brown, general manager, Professional Solutions Group, Nvidia. "The HP Z1 transforms the traditional workstation from its long familiar footprint into something truly spectacular -- the industry's first all-in-one workstation."
"As more professionals demand increased muscle from graphic-intensive applications, they will realize the need for blazing fast rendering and 3-D graphics performance," said Jim Zafarana, vice president and general manager, Commercial Solutions Business Unit, HP. "Nvidia Quadro graphics will deliver increased visualization capabilities for the creative professional with our category-defining HP Z1 All-in-One Workstation."
Joint Collaboration
The new line of Nvidia Quadro professional GPUs for all-in-one workstations were born of extensive collaboration between Nvidia and HP to deliver a range of processors that meet exacting thermal, performance and mechanical standards. The result is a set of new discrete GPUs that enable the HP Z1 to unleash professional workstation graphics in what has, until now, been viewed solely as a consumer form factor.
Availability and Pricing
Nvidia Quadro professional All-in-One graphics, including the Quadro 500M, Quadro 1000M, Quadro 3000M, and Quadro 4000M, are available immediately.
