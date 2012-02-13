Silex introduces 802.11a/b/g/n, dual-band solutions

Silex Technology America introduces 802.11a/b/g/n, dual-band solutions based on Qualcomm Atheros AR6003 Chip

Silex Technology based the SX-SDPAN on Qualcomm Atheros' third-generation SDIO WLAN technology (AR6003). The SX-SDPAN brings 802.11n throughput, range and power efficiency to portable electronic devices.



"We are quite pleased with Silex Technology's radio frequency and design capabilities because they give our customers the opportunity to leverage the AR6003 Wi-Fi chip for optimized throughput, size and energy efficiency for mobile and embedded devices," said Gary Szilagyi, vice president and general manager, consumer electronics group, Qualcomm Atheros. "Consumers of smartphones, mobile gaming and portable consumer electronic devices will benefit from the combined technology expertise of Silex Technology and Qualcomm Atheros."



"We are exceptionally qualified to enable device manufacturers to integrate Qualcomm Atheros AR6003 technology into products," said Keith Sugawara, vice president, business development, Silex Technology America. "Silex Technology America can help shorten the time to market with our new products and engineering design services. Plus, as a Qualcomm Atheros Authorized Design Center (ADC), we provide the driver and security supplicant to provide an efficient and seamless single-vendor total solution."



The SX-SDPAN and SX-SDMAN samples now are available for evaluation. Silex Technology also provides an evaluation kit (part number SX-6K3-EVK-DB), which includes a sample radio driver and tools to test basic wireless functionality, throughput and RF characteristics.