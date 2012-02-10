Kilopass qualifies on TowerJazz 130nm CMOS

Kilopass XPM non volatile memory IP qualified on TowerJazz 130nm CMOS.

Kilopass Technology's XPM embedded one‐ time programmable (OTP) anti‐fuse NVM IP has successfully completed 1000 hours of JEDEC 47 standard qualification for the 130nm G CMOS process at TowerJazz.



Analog and mixed‐signal designers building SoCs on the TowerJazz 130nm G CMOS process now have a source of anti‐fuse NVM IP memory blocks affording 1kb to 1Mb of secure storage for calibration and trim data with over 10 years of reliability and data retention. The Kilopass XPM addresses the multi‐billion dollar markets of RF power amplifiers, capacitive sensors, PMIC and other mixed‐signal applications.



During qualification, three Kilopass test chip lots underwent 1000 hours of reliability testing for high temperature operating life (HTOL) and high temperature storage life (HTSL) on the 130nm G CMOS process at TowerJazz. Successfully completing HTOL and HTSL testing of test chips from three different wafer lots fulfilled the demands of the JEDEC 47 specification. JEDEC 47 describes the procedure for accelerated life testing at elevated voltages and temperatures that ensure product reliability and data retention for over 10 years.



“We are pleased with the results from the JEDEC 47 standard 3‐lot qualification of Kilopass' XPM non‐volatile memory IP blocks on the TowerJazz 130nm G CMOS process,” said Ilan Rabinovich, VP, Customer Support and General Manager, Mixed‐Signal CMOS Business Unit at TowerJazz. “We provide customers design kits, IP blocks and dedicated design services to enable a fast, accurate design cycle for first‐time working silicon. With Kilopass anti‐fuse NVM qualified on the TowerJazz 130nm node, our customers have another source of high‐reliability, long‐life NVM IP for their designs.”



“We are thrilled to have our XPM NVM IP qualified at TowerJazz and available to analog/mixed signal designers,” said Linh Hong, Vice President of Marketing at Kilopass. “Today’s analog and mixed‐signal applications require better calibration and trimming to ensure consistent performance across process variations and changeable environmental conditions. Designers using TowerJazz’s foundry now have an embedded non‐volatile memory to store trimming data for analog/mixed signal designs that add no silicon cost and can be programmed in the field to adjust circuits that drift over time.“