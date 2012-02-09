Ingenic licenses Arteris C2C IP solution

Ingenic licenses Arteris Chip-to-Chip (C2C) IP solution for mobile application processors.

Ingenic Semiconductor Co., Ltd. has selected Arteris' Chip-to-Chip (C2C) interconnect solutions for Ingenic's mobile phone and tablet application processor systems-on-chip (SoCs). Ingenic chose Arteris interconnect IP to support the high speed inter-chip communication requirements in their next generation XBurst mobile SoC products.



"The Arteris interconnect IP helps us deliver a lower-cost solution to our customers while guaranteeing compatibility with industry-standard modem basebands," said Qiang Liu, Chairman and CEO at Ingenic. "In addition, Arteris' silicon-proven interconnect IP decreases our implementation and schedule risks."



"An increasing number of Chinese fabless application processor and modem vendors have licensed C2C to reduce the BOM cost and PCB area of TD-SCDMA/TD-LTE mobile phones and tablets. Ingenic's adoption of Arteris technology for its newest XBurst products is a strong endorsement of this standard," said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris.