Dialog supplies VTech

Dialog Semiconductor's ultra low power Green VoIP chip family has been adopted by VTech.

Under the terms of the partnership VTech is using Dialog’s SC14452 and SC14461 VoIP processors and Rhea software suite to produce a series of VoIP cordless and corded phones. The first of which, the S-series of single and dual-line phone systems, has been designed for the hotel market and went into mass production in the fourth quarter of 2011. The design win successfully extends Dialog’s relationship with VTech, which is already using the company’s DECT IC technology in its digital cordless phones.



VTech’s S-series VoIP phones incorporate multi-call and multi-handset capabilities, speakerphone functionality, IEEE802.3af power over Ethernet, and a USB charging facility, together with an array of other advanced hotel phone features. Furthermore, the VTech SIP cordless desktop phones incorporate DECT, CAT-iq and DECT 6.0 with an adjustable coverage area to deliver improved clarity and installation management.



C.H. Tong, President of VTech Telecommunications Ltd, commented: “Communications are increasingly done over IP, and our goal is to exceed user expectations with our VoIP telephony products, providing clear and reliable communications solutions. Our S-series phones have been designed first and foremost with audio clarity and ease of use at their heart and Dialog’s VoIP chips and software are the key to achieving this.”



Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog, added: “VTech is among the world’s leading brand names, especially in the phone market, and is already a customer for our DECT digital cordless phone ICs. Our close working cooperation has helped us extend our relationship with this second product line and integrate our Green VoIP processors into VTech’s latest designs.”