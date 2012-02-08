New CSO for AMD

Emilio Ghilardi will leave the position of senior vice president and chief sales officer at AMD.

Rory Read, AMD president and chief executive officer, will serve as interim chief sales officer while the company actively seeks a replacement.



“I’d like to thank Emilio for his contributions to the business and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Read. “Developing relationships with our customers that are grounded in a foundation of trust through consistently delivering on our commitments is critical, and we are making progress toward that goal. AMD enters 2012 with significant momentum, and we are building upon that momentum by embracing the shifts occurring in the industry and marrying market needs with innovative technologies to become a consistent growth engine.”



Mr. Ghilardi joined AMD from Hewlett Packard in 2008.