Palomar awarded Defense contract

Palomar Display Products Inc. awarded a USD 9.7M contract from a major defense system integrator.

Palomar Display Products Inc. has been awarded a firm fixed price contract by a Major Defense System Integrator for Color, Multifunction High Definition (HD) Optically Coupled Displays.



Under the $9.7M contract, Palomar Display Products Inc. will deliver these displays to an International Customer for an Armored Personnel Carrier program. The displays were designed and will be built at Palomar Display Products facility in Carlsbad, California with deliveries commencing in 2012 and being completed by mid 2017.



"This award validates our strategic initiative to design and manufacture Digital, High Definition, Color, Optically Coupled Displays and provide our armored vehicle customers an upgrade path for the tens of thousands of CRT based displays we've fielded over the past 20 years as well as any newly designed and built armored vehicles," stated Dennis Crothers, President of Palomar Display Products. "Not only do these new displays present a superior, state of the art image quality, the built-in multi-functionality offers the operators the ability to multi-task while freeing up valuable space within the armored vehicle."