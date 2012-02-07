Rambus acquires Unity Semiconductor

Rambus Inc. has acquired privately-held Unity Semiconductor, a memory technology company for an aggregate of USD 35 million in cash.

As part of this acquisition, the Unity team members have joined Rambus to continue developing innovations and solutions for next-generation non-volatile memory. This acquisition will expand the breadth of Rambus’ breakthrough memory technologies and will open up new markets for licensing. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the acquisition and it has closed.



“At Rambus, we are creating disruptive technologies to enable future electronic products,” said Sharon Holt, senior vice president and general manager of the Semiconductor Business Group at Rambus. “With the addition of Unity, we can develop non-volatile memory solutions that will advance semiconductor scaling beyond the limits of today’s NAND technology. This will enable new memory architectures that help meet ever-increasing consumer demands.”



“Rambus provides our team the perfect environment to continue the technology development of non-volatile memory cells and architectures,” said David Eggleston, president and chief executive officer at Unity Semiconductor. “Our comprehensive set of design, process and device solutions will complement Rambus’ existing strong technology portfolio and system capabilities.”