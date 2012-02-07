Components | February 07, 2012
Cadence collaborates with Samsung Foundry
Cadence collaborates with Samsung Foundry to deliver Design-for-Manufacturing solution for 32-, 28- and 20-nanometer chip design.
Samsung Electronics' Foundry business, Samsung Foundry, has collaborated with Cadence Design Systems to develop a design-for-manufacturing (DFM) infrastructure to produce the most advanced chips.
Working closely together, Cadence and Samsung Foundry have developed "in-design" and signoff DFM flows to tackle physical signoff and electrical variability optimization for 32-, 28- and 20-nanometer SoC designs. The new flows address both random and systematic yield issues, providing customers with a proven foundry option for advanced-node designs built on the Cadence Encounter digital and Cadence Virtuoso custom/analog implementation solutions.
"As we expand our customer base at advanced process nodes, customers require various design flows," said Kyu-Myung Choi, senior vice president of Infrastructure Design Center, Samsung Electronics, "By teaming with Cadence to build a strong foundry ecosystem for advanced node designs, we've achieved numerous benefits we can pass along to our customers such as reducing risk and speeding time to market. We've enjoyed great success at 32 and 28 nanometers with Cadence, and we have now extended our advanced DFM flow to 20 nanometers as well."
"As the provider of cutting-edge technologies and methodologies for leading foundries, we worked closely with Samsung Foundry to integrate our robust DFM suite, which continues to gain momentum as the advantages of in-design DFM become increasingly evident," said Tom Beckley, senior vice president, Custom IC and Signoff, Silicon Realization Group at Cadence. "The flows and underlying infrastructure our companies created together can provide a significant competitive edge by enabling engineers to meet tight deadlines while reducing the risk of costly errors."
Working closely together, Cadence and Samsung Foundry have developed "in-design" and signoff DFM flows to tackle physical signoff and electrical variability optimization for 32-, 28- and 20-nanometer SoC designs. The new flows address both random and systematic yield issues, providing customers with a proven foundry option for advanced-node designs built on the Cadence Encounter digital and Cadence Virtuoso custom/analog implementation solutions.
"As we expand our customer base at advanced process nodes, customers require various design flows," said Kyu-Myung Choi, senior vice president of Infrastructure Design Center, Samsung Electronics, "By teaming with Cadence to build a strong foundry ecosystem for advanced node designs, we've achieved numerous benefits we can pass along to our customers such as reducing risk and speeding time to market. We've enjoyed great success at 32 and 28 nanometers with Cadence, and we have now extended our advanced DFM flow to 20 nanometers as well."
"As the provider of cutting-edge technologies and methodologies for leading foundries, we worked closely with Samsung Foundry to integrate our robust DFM suite, which continues to gain momentum as the advantages of in-design DFM become increasingly evident," said Tom Beckley, senior vice president, Custom IC and Signoff, Silicon Realization Group at Cadence. "The flows and underlying infrastructure our companies created together can provide a significant competitive edge by enabling engineers to meet tight deadlines while reducing the risk of costly errors."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments