Microsemi and Trinamic partner

Microsemi and Trinamic partner on Dual Motor Control Kit. Solution includes SmartFusion evaluation kit and motor control daughter board kit.

Microsemi's SmartFusion customizable system-on-chip (cSoC) combines three features crucial for successful implementation of complex motor control algorithms: an embedded microcontroller, programmable analog and field programmable gate array (FPGA). This integration creates an ideal platform to partition software and hardware architectural requirements.



SmartFusion's embedded ARM Cortex-M3 microcontroller is utilized for system layer task management, algorithm execution and system connectivity. The onboard programmable analog provides full sense and control for voltage, current and temperature monitoring. The flash FPGA logic enables hardware acceleration and math co-processing. In addition, computational/cycle intensive algorithmic routines can be implemented within the FPGA to execute extremely fast and efficient subroutines.



Pricing and Availability



The SmartFusion Dual Motor Control Kit is available for ordering now. List price for the bundled motor control kit is USD 549.