TriQuint supports Sarda Technologies

TriQuint Semiconductor's Foundry Services division is supporting start-up Sarda Technologies, a ‘clean-tech’ company based in Durham, North Carolina (USA).

“Sarda Technologies is a good example of the innovative commercial and defense start-ups our Foundry Services division supports. Sarda is developing an impressive family of power semiconductors for high-volume applications,” remarked VP and General Manager for Defense Products and Foundry Services, James L. Klein. “We offer a complete support system that enables a company’s first-to-market strategies including best-in-class modeling, program management and applications engineering teams dedicated to customer success.”



The global market demand for highly-efficient DC-DC switches for power converters is significant. According to the Darnell Group’s December 2011 report*, the market is projected to grow from nearly 20 billion units in 2011 to just under 32 billion units in 2016, a 9.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR); global revenue is expected to grow to $4.3 billion.



Power switching process technology currently utilized in DC-DC converters is not highly efficient. The switch is seen as an increasingly critical consumer electronics design element since power consumption dramatically impacts end-user product experiences. The higher efficiency, reduced size and cost-effectiveness of compound semiconductor-based technologies can be a definitive marketplace advantage.



Jeff Shepard, Darnell Group President said, “Sustained growth built on delivering improved DC-DC converters depends on innovative solutions. Sarda is a good example of a high tech company striving to deliver products that aim to meet these emerging requirements. TriQuint’s ability to deliver proven, high-volume foundry services and direct experience manufacturing products for smartphones and mobile PC’s can enable Sarda’s market plans and growth.”



“TriQuint's foundry business enables Sarda to quickly and cost-effectively develop a power semiconductor product line,” said Bob Conner, Sarda’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Sarda employs TriQuint’s proven high-volume manufacturing processes to bring the performance advantages of compound semiconductors to cost-sensitive power electronics applications.”