Components | February 06, 2012
TriQuint supports Sarda Technologies
TriQuint Semiconductor's Foundry Services division is supporting start-up Sarda Technologies, a ‘clean-tech’ company based in Durham, North Carolina (USA).
“Sarda Technologies is a good example of the innovative commercial and defense start-ups our Foundry Services division supports. Sarda is developing an impressive family of power semiconductors for high-volume applications,” remarked VP and General Manager for Defense Products and Foundry Services, James L. Klein. “We offer a complete support system that enables a company’s first-to-market strategies including best-in-class modeling, program management and applications engineering teams dedicated to customer success.”
The global market demand for highly-efficient DC-DC switches for power converters is significant. According to the Darnell Group’s December 2011 report*, the market is projected to grow from nearly 20 billion units in 2011 to just under 32 billion units in 2016, a 9.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR); global revenue is expected to grow to $4.3 billion.
Power switching process technology currently utilized in DC-DC converters is not highly efficient. The switch is seen as an increasingly critical consumer electronics design element since power consumption dramatically impacts end-user product experiences. The higher efficiency, reduced size and cost-effectiveness of compound semiconductor-based technologies can be a definitive marketplace advantage.
Jeff Shepard, Darnell Group President said, “Sustained growth built on delivering improved DC-DC converters depends on innovative solutions. Sarda is a good example of a high tech company striving to deliver products that aim to meet these emerging requirements. TriQuint’s ability to deliver proven, high-volume foundry services and direct experience manufacturing products for smartphones and mobile PC’s can enable Sarda’s market plans and growth.”
“TriQuint's foundry business enables Sarda to quickly and cost-effectively develop a power semiconductor product line,” said Bob Conner, Sarda’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Sarda employs TriQuint’s proven high-volume manufacturing processes to bring the performance advantages of compound semiconductors to cost-sensitive power electronics applications.”
The global market demand for highly-efficient DC-DC switches for power converters is significant. According to the Darnell Group’s December 2011 report*, the market is projected to grow from nearly 20 billion units in 2011 to just under 32 billion units in 2016, a 9.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR); global revenue is expected to grow to $4.3 billion.
Power switching process technology currently utilized in DC-DC converters is not highly efficient. The switch is seen as an increasingly critical consumer electronics design element since power consumption dramatically impacts end-user product experiences. The higher efficiency, reduced size and cost-effectiveness of compound semiconductor-based technologies can be a definitive marketplace advantage.
Jeff Shepard, Darnell Group President said, “Sustained growth built on delivering improved DC-DC converters depends on innovative solutions. Sarda is a good example of a high tech company striving to deliver products that aim to meet these emerging requirements. TriQuint’s ability to deliver proven, high-volume foundry services and direct experience manufacturing products for smartphones and mobile PC’s can enable Sarda’s market plans and growth.”
“TriQuint's foundry business enables Sarda to quickly and cost-effectively develop a power semiconductor product line,” said Bob Conner, Sarda’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Sarda employs TriQuint’s proven high-volume manufacturing processes to bring the performance advantages of compound semiconductors to cost-sensitive power electronics applications.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments