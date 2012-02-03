Sonics and Tensilica team

Sonics's advanced on-chip networks will support Tensilica's processor interface (PIF) to maximize customers' IP integration and SoC efficiencies.

Sonics' popular on-chip networks can now connect to Tensilica's processor cores via Sonics' OCP-IP interface, which will further optimize on-chip performance, streamline IP integration and achieve new levels of efficiencies for its high-performance, dataplane processors in the home entertainment, networking, and mobile multimedia markets.



"By working with Sonics, we can provide our customers with an efficient on-chip network, which is particularly useful for cutting edge multicore chip designs," stated Steve Roddy, vice president of marketing and business development at Tensilica. "Our customers can now achieve superior system-level integration, reduced gate counts and even solve the most persistent network challenges inherent in the dataplane functions."



"Our partnership with Tensilica is essential as we continue to proliferate our on-chip solutions into the fast-changing semiconductor market, and this gives our long-standing mutual customers ease of use, pre-verified interoperability and seamless IP integration across their audio, video and baseband products," said Jack Browne, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Sonics. "As leading IP companies, we're both committed to delivering high-performance, highly efficient solutions for the most data-intensive applications for today's popular consumer electronics devices."