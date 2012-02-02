America II earns C-TPAT certification

America II Electronics, Inc. has earned C-TPAT certification, which will allow the company to better secure its supply chain while moving products into the United States in a more efficient matter.

The C-TPAT (Custom Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) program is a voluntary initiative started by the United States CBP (Customs and Border Protection) to improve the overall supply chain and increase security along the U.S. borders.



“We are taking a proactive approach to ensure that our products are secure from the moment they leave their original destination until the time they reach our warehouse in St. Petersburg, Florida,” said Marie Cabral, America II Director of Import/Export Compliance. “Our C-TPAT certification will provide one more line of defense in our stringent security process, ensuring customers can have confidence that they are receiving quality products from America II.”



In addition to C-TPAT certification into the industry partnership program, America II Electronics has successfully completed both a domestic and foreign site validation process as a physical demonstration of meeting global supply chain security standards.



America II’s partnership with CBP ensures that products are secure and have not been tampered with when they arrive at their shipping point of origin. Furthermore, CBP reviews the most secure packaging methods with its partners to ensure the safe transition of products.



Before a company is eligible for C-TPAT Certification, CBP conducts a security profile, closely scrutinizing candidates for certification. The certified company then joins a network of more than 7,500 companies in the U.S. that relay best security practices through the CBP.