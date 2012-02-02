Components | February 02, 2012
America II earns C-TPAT certification
America II Electronics, Inc. has earned C-TPAT certification, which will allow the company to better secure its supply chain while moving products into the United States in a more efficient matter.
The C-TPAT (Custom Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) program is a voluntary initiative started by the United States CBP (Customs and Border Protection) to improve the overall supply chain and increase security along the U.S. borders.
“We are taking a proactive approach to ensure that our products are secure from the moment they leave their original destination until the time they reach our warehouse in St. Petersburg, Florida,” said Marie Cabral, America II Director of Import/Export Compliance. “Our C-TPAT certification will provide one more line of defense in our stringent security process, ensuring customers can have confidence that they are receiving quality products from America II.”
In addition to C-TPAT certification into the industry partnership program, America II Electronics has successfully completed both a domestic and foreign site validation process as a physical demonstration of meeting global supply chain security standards.
America II’s partnership with CBP ensures that products are secure and have not been tampered with when they arrive at their shipping point of origin. Furthermore, CBP reviews the most secure packaging methods with its partners to ensure the safe transition of products.
Before a company is eligible for C-TPAT Certification, CBP conducts a security profile, closely scrutinizing candidates for certification. The certified company then joins a network of more than 7,500 companies in the U.S. that relay best security practices through the CBP.
“We are taking a proactive approach to ensure that our products are secure from the moment they leave their original destination until the time they reach our warehouse in St. Petersburg, Florida,” said Marie Cabral, America II Director of Import/Export Compliance. “Our C-TPAT certification will provide one more line of defense in our stringent security process, ensuring customers can have confidence that they are receiving quality products from America II.”
In addition to C-TPAT certification into the industry partnership program, America II Electronics has successfully completed both a domestic and foreign site validation process as a physical demonstration of meeting global supply chain security standards.
America II’s partnership with CBP ensures that products are secure and have not been tampered with when they arrive at their shipping point of origin. Furthermore, CBP reviews the most secure packaging methods with its partners to ensure the safe transition of products.
Before a company is eligible for C-TPAT Certification, CBP conducts a security profile, closely scrutinizing candidates for certification. The certified company then joins a network of more than 7,500 companies in the U.S. that relay best security practices through the CBP.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments