Starchip partners with CEA-Leti

Starchip acquires contactless technology through partnership with CEA-Leti

StarChip and CEA-Leti ,have signed an agreement to develop a Contactless Front End for Smart Card applications. This partnership includes technology and know-how transfer to StarChip to address all the aspects of the Contactless technologies.



“StarChip’s objective is to be a leading supplier for Smart Card market. The acquisition of Contactless technology and know-how from CEA-Leti is completing our technologies portfolio and will allow us to address all the Smart Card applications”, said Lucien Brau CEO and President of StarChip®. “We are glad to partner with very talented and experienced people like Leti’s people to bring to the market tailored solutions to Smart Card customers’ requirements”.



“Thanks to this collaboration, the CEA-Leti will bring to StarChip® the benefits of its more than ten years’ experience in contactless technology, in order to extend StarChip’s product portfolio”, says Michel Durr, Program Manager in CEA-Leti. “This partnership is in complete adequacy with our strategy of creating innovation and transferring to industry”.