North America banks 50% of IC sales

North American companies held more than half of IC sales in 2011. South Korea passed Japan for first time, ranked second in marketshare.

Driven by the strong performances of ON, Qualcomm, Skyworks, LSI, and Intel, North American companies gained just over three points of marketshare in 2011 to account for 53% of worldwide IC sales, according to IC Insights. The figures in the chart do not include foundry sales (to prevent double-counting marketshare) or optoelectronic, sensor, or discrete devices. Over the past three years, North American companies have held more than 50% marketshare.Although South Korean companies, primarily Samsung and Hynix, continue to be greatly influenced by the fortunes of the memory market, they have gained more than two points of marketshare since 2009. In fact, the South Korean companies surpassed the Japanese companies in IC marketshare for the first time in 2011.Taiwanese companies lost just over one point of marketshare in 2011 due to the extreme weakness of the DRAM market and the corresponding sales decline by that country's memory suppliers (e.g., Powerchip, ProMOS, and Nanya). While China continues to attract foreign IC production to its country (e.g., TSMC, Intel, and Samsung), its indigenous IC suppliers held only 1.6% of the worldwide IC market. The gain in China's 2011 marketshare is primarily attributable to the success of its fabless IC suppliers like HiSilicon and Spreadtrum.