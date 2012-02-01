Lattice partners with Weikeng Industrial

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd. have signed an expanded distribution agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Weikeng Technology Pte Ltd. is authorized to sell Lattice's complete portfolio of innovative low power, low cost FPGA, PLD and programmable power management solutions across southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) and India.



"The expanded Weikeng S.E.A. & India distributorship has marked an important milestone in bringing the Lattice-Weikeng relationship to new heights," said Sky Ng TT, Managing Director of Weikeng Technology Pte Ltd. "We appreciate Lattice's confidence in us and look forward to serving a broader customer base with Lattice's compelling FPGA solutions."



"We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Weikeng, based on their strong position in the Asian market and their demand creation focused experience in supporting our devices," said Stacy Fender, Lattice Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Sales. "Working with Weikeng Technology will significantly increase the sales coverage and support for our customers in these additional countries as well as provide Pan Asian support for those customers that have a presence in multiple locations."