Sematech and Soitec partner

Sematech has announced that Soitec has joined the company’s Front End Processes (FEP) and Advanced Metrology Programs.

“The partnership aims to foster the development of advanced processes, devices, based on Soitec’s leading-edge silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers and other advanced engineered wafers for high-performance, low-power IC applications.



The collaboration will also focus on applying Sematech’s metrology expertise towards extending current solutions to advanced transistor designs,” a release by the company said.



The company said Sematech and Soitec plan to develop dimensional and films metrology on Soitec’s SOI wafers.