© homiel / dreamstime.com Components | January 30, 2012
Freescale net sales go down in 4Q
Freescale Semiconductor reports net sales for 4Q/2011 of USD 1.01 billion, compared to USD 1.14 billion in 3Q/2011 and USD 1.18 billion in 4Q/2010.
“The Freescale team executed well in 2011,” said Rich Beyer, chairman and CEO. “We grew revenues, improved margins and significantly improved our capital structure through an initial public offering. Moving forward, we are well positioned with leading products in the most attractive segments of the semiconductor market, and we remain focused on revenue growth and profitability.”
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2011 Highlights
Net sales for calendar year 2011 were $4.57 billion compared to $4.46 billion in calendar year 2010. Income from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2011 was $136 million, compared to $110 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $17 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Income from operations for calendar year 2011 was $274 million compared to a loss of $61 million in calendar year 2010.
Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2011 benefited from the partial settlement of an insurance claim the company made following the damage to its Sendai, Japan fabrication facility during the earthquake in March 2011 and proceeds associated with the disposition of certain assets in the facility. These benefits were partially offset by continuing severance charges and other costs associated with closing this facility. The net benefit for the fourth quarter was $68 million.
The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2011 was $6 million, or $.02 per share, compared to a loss of $88 million, or $.36 per share, in the third quarter of 2011 and a loss of $102 million, or $.52 per share, in the same period last year. The net loss for calendar year 2011 was $410 million or $1.82 per share compared to a loss of $1.05 billion or $5.35 per share in calendar year 2010.
Adjusted operating earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2011 were $144 million compared to earnings of $200 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $177 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Adjusted operating earnings for calendar year 2011 were $761 million compared to $566 million in calendar year 2010.
Adjusted net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2011, were $18 million, or $.07 per share, compared to earnings of $72 million, or $.29 per share, in the third quarter of 2011 and $29 million, or $.15 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2010. Adjusted net earnings for calendar year 2011 were $217 million, or $.96 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $20 million, or $.10 per share, in calendar year 2010.
Product Revenues
The company’s net sales figures for the fourth quarter and calendar year 2011 were as follows:
- Microcontroller net sales were $355 million compared to $395 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $415 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Microcontroller net sales for calendar 2011 were $1.60 billion compared to $1.59 billion in calendar 2010.
- RF, Analog and Sensor net sales were $292 million compared to $306 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $285 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. RF, Analog and Sensor net sales for calendar 2011 were $1.20 billion compared to $1.06 billion in calendar 2010.
- Networking and Multimedia net sales were $279 million compared to $292 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $338 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Networking and Multimedia net sales for calendar 2011 were $1.19 billion compared to $1.23 billion in calendar 2010.
- Cellular net sales were $41 million compared to $97 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $111 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Cellular net sales were $398 million in calendar 2011 compared to $455 million in calendar 2010.
- Other net sales were $46 million, compared to $52 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Other net sales were $181 million in calendar 2011 compared to $120 million in calendar 2010.
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2011 Highlights
Net sales for calendar year 2011 were $4.57 billion compared to $4.46 billion in calendar year 2010. Income from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2011 was $136 million, compared to $110 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $17 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Income from operations for calendar year 2011 was $274 million compared to a loss of $61 million in calendar year 2010.
Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2011 benefited from the partial settlement of an insurance claim the company made following the damage to its Sendai, Japan fabrication facility during the earthquake in March 2011 and proceeds associated with the disposition of certain assets in the facility. These benefits were partially offset by continuing severance charges and other costs associated with closing this facility. The net benefit for the fourth quarter was $68 million.
The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2011 was $6 million, or $.02 per share, compared to a loss of $88 million, or $.36 per share, in the third quarter of 2011 and a loss of $102 million, or $.52 per share, in the same period last year. The net loss for calendar year 2011 was $410 million or $1.82 per share compared to a loss of $1.05 billion or $5.35 per share in calendar year 2010.
Adjusted operating earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2011 were $144 million compared to earnings of $200 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $177 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Adjusted operating earnings for calendar year 2011 were $761 million compared to $566 million in calendar year 2010.
Adjusted net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2011, were $18 million, or $.07 per share, compared to earnings of $72 million, or $.29 per share, in the third quarter of 2011 and $29 million, or $.15 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2010. Adjusted net earnings for calendar year 2011 were $217 million, or $.96 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $20 million, or $.10 per share, in calendar year 2010.
Product Revenues
The company’s net sales figures for the fourth quarter and calendar year 2011 were as follows:
- Microcontroller net sales were $355 million compared to $395 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $415 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Microcontroller net sales for calendar 2011 were $1.60 billion compared to $1.59 billion in calendar 2010.
- RF, Analog and Sensor net sales were $292 million compared to $306 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $285 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. RF, Analog and Sensor net sales for calendar 2011 were $1.20 billion compared to $1.06 billion in calendar 2010.
- Networking and Multimedia net sales were $279 million compared to $292 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $338 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Networking and Multimedia net sales for calendar 2011 were $1.19 billion compared to $1.23 billion in calendar 2010.
- Cellular net sales were $41 million compared to $97 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $111 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Cellular net sales were $398 million in calendar 2011 compared to $455 million in calendar 2010.
- Other net sales were $46 million, compared to $52 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Other net sales were $181 million in calendar 2011 compared to $120 million in calendar 2010.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments