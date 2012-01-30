© homiel / dreamstime.com

Freescale net sales go down in 4Q

Freescale Semiconductor reports net sales for 4Q/2011 of USD 1.01 billion, compared to USD 1.14 billion in 3Q/2011 and USD 1.18 billion in 4Q/2010.

“The Freescale team executed well in 2011,” said Rich Beyer, chairman and CEO. “We grew revenues, improved margins and significantly improved our capital structure through an initial public offering. Moving forward, we are well positioned with leading products in the most attractive segments of the semiconductor market, and we remain focused on revenue growth and profitability.”



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2011 Highlights



Net sales for calendar year 2011 were $4.57 billion compared to $4.46 billion in calendar year 2010. Income from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2011 was $136 million, compared to $110 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $17 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Income from operations for calendar year 2011 was $274 million compared to a loss of $61 million in calendar year 2010.



Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2011 benefited from the partial settlement of an insurance claim the company made following the damage to its Sendai, Japan fabrication facility during the earthquake in March 2011 and proceeds associated with the disposition of certain assets in the facility. These benefits were partially offset by continuing severance charges and other costs associated with closing this facility. The net benefit for the fourth quarter was $68 million.



The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2011 was $6 million, or $.02 per share, compared to a loss of $88 million, or $.36 per share, in the third quarter of 2011 and a loss of $102 million, or $.52 per share, in the same period last year. The net loss for calendar year 2011 was $410 million or $1.82 per share compared to a loss of $1.05 billion or $5.35 per share in calendar year 2010.



Adjusted operating earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2011 were $144 million compared to earnings of $200 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $177 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Adjusted operating earnings for calendar year 2011 were $761 million compared to $566 million in calendar year 2010.



Adjusted net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2011, were $18 million, or $.07 per share, compared to earnings of $72 million, or $.29 per share, in the third quarter of 2011 and $29 million, or $.15 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2010. Adjusted net earnings for calendar year 2011 were $217 million, or $.96 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $20 million, or $.10 per share, in calendar year 2010.



Product Revenues



The company’s net sales figures for the fourth quarter and calendar year 2011 were as follows:



- Microcontroller net sales were $355 million compared to $395 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $415 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Microcontroller net sales for calendar 2011 were $1.60 billion compared to $1.59 billion in calendar 2010.



- RF, Analog and Sensor net sales were $292 million compared to $306 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $285 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. RF, Analog and Sensor net sales for calendar 2011 were $1.20 billion compared to $1.06 billion in calendar 2010.



- Networking and Multimedia net sales were $279 million compared to $292 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $338 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Networking and Multimedia net sales for calendar 2011 were $1.19 billion compared to $1.23 billion in calendar 2010.



- Cellular net sales were $41 million compared to $97 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $111 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Cellular net sales were $398 million in calendar 2011 compared to $455 million in calendar 2010.



- Other net sales were $46 million, compared to $52 million in the third quarter of 2011 and $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2010. Other net sales were $181 million in calendar 2011 compared to $120 million in calendar 2010.