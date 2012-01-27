©otnaydur-dreamstime.com

MagnaChip to buy Dawin electronics

MagnaChip Semiconductor announced that its Korean subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dawin Electronics Co. Ltd.

A privately held semiconductor company that designs and manufactures Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), Fast Recovery Diode (FRD) and MOSFET modules, Dawin Electronics is headquartered in Incheon, South Korea, and has sales offices in China and Europe.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition is expected to be completed before the end of March 2012.



"The acquisition of Dawin Electronics is a strategic fit for MagnaChip and allows us to continue to diversify and expand our fast-growing Power Solutions business into the commercial and industrial segments," said Sang Park, MagnaChip's Chairman and CEO.