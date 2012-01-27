© bellemedia / dreamstime.com Components | January 27, 2012
Lattice reports sequential 14% revenue decrease
Lattice reports revenue of USD 70.2 million, a decrease of 14.1% from USD 81.7 million in 3Q/11 and a decrease of 4.0% from USD 73.1 million in 4Q/10.
For the fourth quarter, revenue was $70.2 million, a decrease of 14% from the $81.7 million reported in the prior quarter, and a decrease of 4% from the $73.1 million reported in the same quarter a year ago.
FPGA revenue for the fourth quarter was $22.1 million, a decrease from the $26.2 million reported in the prior quarter, and a decrease from the $24.4 million reported in the same quarter a year ago. PLD revenue for the fourth quarter was $48.1 million, a decrease from the $55.5 million reported in the prior quarter, and a decrease from the $48.7 million reported in the same quarter a year ago.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $40.9 million ($0.34 per diluted share), compared to a prior quarter net income of $13.3 million ($0.11 per diluted share) and net income of $13.9 million ($0.11 per diluted share) reported in the same quarter a year ago.
In the fourth quarter of 2011, we recognized a tax benefit of $35.1 million ($0.29 per diluted share) related to the release of tax valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets, based on an evaluation of the likelihood of use of these tax attributes due to the improvement in our operating results in 2011 and the implementation of a new global tax structure during the fourth quarter of 2011.
The Company anticipates completing its global tax restructuring during the first quarter of 2012, which will result in a tax provision of approximately $10.8 million. Fourth quarter 2011 financial results include approximately $1.1 million of restructuring related charges, as compared to approximately $1.8 million of restructuring related charges included in the third quarter 2011 financial results. The fourth quarter of 2011 also included $0.5 million related to acquisition charges.
Darin G. Billerbeck, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We achieved approximately 7% revenue growth in 2011 compared to 2010, even with ongoing, broader market weakness and the macro softening of demand, primarily in the communications business. During this period of uncertainty, our primary focus is on controlling costs and our spending, and continuing to invest in new products and technologies, while managing our inventory. Our integration of the SiliconBlue acquisition is progressing well. Importantly, we believe this acquisition will accelerate our growth strategy in the Consumer market driven by its desire for longer battery life, more natural interfaces, increased functionality, smaller form factors and lower cost."
Joe Bedewi, Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Total operating expenses were $34.8 million, including approximately $1.1 million in restructuring charges in the quarter. While most elements of our 2011 restructuring program are now substantially complete, we will incur restructuring charges in the first quarter of 2012 related to our previously discussed transfer of our operations to our low cost site in the Philippines. Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 57.7%, in line with our original guidance. This also includes the impact of SiliconBlue. We generated $10.3 million of cash from operations, ending the quarter with a cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities balance of $210.1 million, reflecting our acquisition of SiliconBlue for approximately $63 million in cash. We concluded our stock repurchase program on October 20, 2011, having repurchased approximately 2.8 million shares during the term of the program at a cost of $16.4 million."
Business Outlook - First Quarter 2012:
- Revenue is expected to increase approximately 1% to 5% on a sequential basis.
- Gross margin percentage is expected to be approximately 57% plus or minus 2%.
- Total operating expenses are expected to be approximately $39.0 million, including approximately $0.8 million in restructuring charges and $0.9 million in acquisition related charges (primarily amortization of intangible assets).
- Income will be affected by a tax provision of approximately $10.8 million primarily associated with the completion of the Company's new global tax structure.
