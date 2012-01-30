Altium collaborates with STMicroelectronics

Altium releases new range of board-level components in collaboration with STMicroelectronics.

"Collaboration between Altium and parts manufacturers helps us produce high-integrity design IP for our customers," said Rowland Washington, Content Development Manager for Altium. "We are pleased to be working with companies such as STMicroelectronics to develop an ever increasing range of third party libraries, templates, reference designs and other ready-to-use design content."



"The cooperative relationship between STMicroelectronics and Altium helps both companies deliver high-quality component data into the hand of designers during the critical design development phase," said Bill Raasch, STMicroelectronics VP Product Marketing Smart Power & High Performance Analog. "Providing our latest component content via online services linked to design software is a logical path forward."



The new and existing STMicroelectronics components are available online through AltiumLive's board-level component vault.