Advantech selects Innovasic Semiconductor

Advantech selects Innovasic Semiconductor’s Industrial Ethernet Solution for their Profinet Communication Coupler.

Advantech has selected the Innovasic fido1100 System on a Chip (SoC) solution to provide Profinet connectivity in their new APAX-5071 Profinet Communication Coupler.



“Innovasic’s fido1100-based Industrial Ethernet platforms enable Industrial Ethernet communications quickly and cost-effectively,” said Jordon Woods, Innovasic CTO. “By utilizing these platforms, customers are spared the burden of understanding the implementation of these communication protocols allowing them instead to focus on their differentiating applications thus reducing time to market,” he concluded.



“Innovasic’s platform provided the means for us to quickly add Profinet connectivity to our APAX product line. Having previously selected Innovasic’s solution for the EtherNet/IP version of our APAX coupler, we were able to quickly produce a Profinet version with no changes to the hardware,” said Tiger Yeh, Director - Advantech Industrial Automation Group.