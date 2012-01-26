Nanium opens branch office in Dresden

Nanium strengthens its Technical Marketing and Customer Support by establishing a Branch Office in Dresden, Germany.

Nanium S.A. is the largest OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) service provider in Europe. The increasing number of customer requests and the dynamics in customer activities, which require continuous close contact and having the service provider in close reach, has driven the decision to open a dependent Nanium Branch Office in Dresden, the first outside the headquarters in Portugal.



The new office is located at the Dresden Airport Center.



Dresden in Germany was chosen, as it is the heart of Silicon Saxony, which represents together with Grenoble in France the two largest semiconductor research and manufacturing centers in Europe. Dresden is also the home of Semicon Europa, a trade show of the European Semiconductor Industry, along with the Advanced Packaging Conference and European Manufacturing Test Conference.